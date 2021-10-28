US woman in Bali ‘suitcase murder’ freed from jail

By FIRDIA LISNAWATI and NINIEK KARMINI

Associated Press

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — An American woman convicted of helping to kill her mother on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali has walked free from prison. Heather Mack was released Friday after serving seven years of a 10-year sentence. She was almost 19 and a few weeks pregnant in 2014 when the body of her wealthy mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, was found in a suitcase inside the trunk of a taxi. Mack’s then-boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, received an 18-year sentence. Mack will be deported to the United States. Under Indonesian law, she can be reunited with her now-6-year-old daughter, Stella. Her attorney says Mack wants the girl remain with her foster family to avoid media attention.