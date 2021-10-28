US road deaths spiked 18% in 2021’s first half to 20,160

DETROIT (AP) — The government has reported that the number of U.S. traffic deaths in the first half of 2021 hit 20,160, the highest first-half total since 2006 The estimated number was 18.4% higher than the first half of last year. That prompted Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to call the deaths an unacceptable crisis. The department includes the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It announced that it will develop a national strategy for steps to save lives on the roads.