US lowers cutoff for lead poisoning in young kids

By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are changing their definition of lead poisoning in young children. The more stringent standard was announced Thursday. It will more than double the number of kids ages 1 to 5 with worrisome levels of lead in their blood — to about a half million. Children can be exposed to lead through bits of old paint, contaminated dust and drinking water that passes through lead pipes. It harms brain development and can lead to attention and behavior problems. Some experts think the change was overdue. The U.S. last changed the definition nine years ago.