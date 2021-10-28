State Dept. urges investigation of Myanmar military torture

By KRISTEN GELINEAU and VICTORIA MILKO

Associated Press

SYDNEY (AP) — The U.S. has expressed outrage and demanded an investigation after The Associated Press reported that Myanmar’s military has been torturing detainees in a systemic way across the country. The State Department said Friday the reports of torture by the military must be investigated and those responsible held accountable. The United Nations’ top expert on human rights in Myanmar also called for strong international pressure on the military. And lawmakers in Washington urged Congress to act in the wake of AP’s investigation. AP’s report included interviews with 28 people, including women and children, imprisoned and released since the military took control of the government in February.