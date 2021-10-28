Outages persist after nor’easter batters New England

BOSTON (AP) — Utility crews are working to restore power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in New England after a nor’easter battered the coast with hurricane-force wind gusts. Authorities said Thursday that over 300,000 customers lacked service in Massachusetts. Power restoration could take days in some areas of southeastern Massachusetts. Some schools in Massachusetts and Rhode Island remained closed. The storm ripped off the roof of an apartment complex in Quincy, Massachusetts, and led the Red Cross to open a shelter in Weymouth.