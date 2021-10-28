Legal experts see strong self-defense claim for Rittenhouse

By MICHAEL TARM and TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

When Kyle Rittenhouse goes on trial Monday for shooting three men during street protests in Wisconsin last summer, the case may turn on how Rittenhouse’s self-defense claim stacks up against prosecutors’ argument that he acted recklessly and dangerously by being on the streets of Kenosha with a rifle. That’s according to legal experts who examined the evidence in the case. Rittenhouse was among a number of people who answered calls on social media to travel to Kenosha with weapons last August to stop damaging protests. Those came after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back.