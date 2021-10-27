Not a trick: No White House treats for Halloween this year

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ghosts and goblins can scratch the White House from their trick or treating routes this year. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be in Europe on Halloween and won’t be around to help hand out candy and other treats. Instead, the first lady’s spokesperson says the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the White House will be lit up in orange to celebrate the spooky holiday. Biden and his wife will be in Rome, where the president will attend the Group of 20 summit of the world’s leading rich and developing nations.