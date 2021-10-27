Moroccans protest mass vaccination rules; some skirmishes

By TARIK EL-BARAKAH

Associated Press

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Demonstrators took to the streets in cities around Morocco to protest the country’s decision to require COVID-19 vaccination passes to be allowed to work and access public venues. The pass is also required to access indoor services such as restaurants and banks, as well as domestic and international travel. Vaccine passports find support among Moroccans who are desperate for some sense of normalcy. The North African kingdom has Africa’s highest vaccination rate, with more than 50% of the population fully inoculated. But the abrupt and unusually widespread vaccine requirements have also prompted opposition, and led to big crowds at vaccination centers as people rushed to get shots.