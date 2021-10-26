US, China sparring over Taiwan heats up anew

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and China are stepping up their war of words over Taiwan in a long-simmering dispute that has significant implications for the power dynamic in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. While the disagreement over Taiwan has long vexed U.S-China relations, recent developments suggest the two are coming closer to confrontation. Last week, President Joe Biden set off alarm bells in Beijing by saying the U.S. has a commitment to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. China protested and the U.S. sought to play down the comments. But since then, the administration has upped the ante, drawing new rebukes from Beijing.