Iranian firm to rehabilitate power station in war-torn Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s state news agency says the electricity ministry has signed a $115 million contract with an Iranian company to rehabilitate a power station in a central province in the war-torn country. Tuesday’s agreement involving the two allies — who are both under U.S. sanctions — will see the Iranian company rehabilitate the Mhardeh power station. The project will take 26 months. Syria’s electricity sector was hard hit by the country’s 10-year conflict that killed hundreds of thousands and destroyed large parts of the country.