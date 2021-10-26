Enforcement of indoor vaccine mandates proves uneven in US

By CALEB JONES and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Go out for a night on the town in some U.S. cities and you might find yourself waiting while someone at the door of the restaurant or theater closely inspects your vaccination card and checks it against your photo ID. Or, conversely, you might be waved right through just by flashing your card. How rigorously vaccination requirements are being enforced varies from place to place, even within the same state or city. Some places are afraid of losing business if they insist on proof. Some say they don’t have enough staff to conduct such checks. Some object on principle. And some don’t want to risk ugly confrontations.