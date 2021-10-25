Jury selection in Ahmaud Arbery slaying crawls into 2nd week

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jury selection in the trial of three men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery has spilled into a second week. Attorneys and the trial judge resumed their slow-moving task of questioning potential jurors one at a time Monday at the Glynn County courthouse in coastal Georgia. The fatal shooting of the 25-year-old Black man by three white men dominated headlines and social media feeds in the community last year, and many people showing up for jury duty have said they already have opinions about who’s at fault. So far, 23 jury pool members have been deemed fair-minded enough to qualify for the final jury. Dozens more are needed.