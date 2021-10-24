Taiwan shaken by 6.5-magnitude quake, woman hurt by rockfall

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — An earthquake has shaken Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, and caused falling rocks that injured a woman and damaged a car. No deaths have been reported. The government says the 6.5-magnitude quake Sunday was centered near Yilan, a city about 22 miles east of Taipei near the northeastern coast. It was followed seconds later by a 5.4-magnitude quake. Buildings in Taipei swayed. The subway and some other mass transit services were suspended. The Central News Agency says a woman was injured by falling rocks in Taroko National Park. One car on a highway was damaged also by falling rocks but no one was injured.