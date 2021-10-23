Thousands of Islamists continue marching to Pakistan capital

By BABAR DOGAR

Associated Press

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A party spokesman and witnesses say thousands of supporters of a banned radical Islamist party departed the eastern Pakistan city of Lahore, clashing for a second straight day with police who lobbed tear gas into the crowd. The group began its journey Friday with the goal of reaching the capital Islamabad to pressure the government to release the head of the Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party. He was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France over the publication of caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. Violent clashes erupted in Lahore between security forces and Islamists leaving at least two police and two demonstrators dead Friday. The violence continued on Saturday.