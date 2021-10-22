Ethiopian airstrikes in Tigray force UN flight to turn back

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Two aid workers have confirmed that new Ethiopian military airstrikes forced a United Nations humanitarian flight to abandon its landing in the capital of the country’s Tigray region. If deliberate, Friday’s incident would be a sharp escalation in the intimidation tactics that Ethiopian authorities have used against aid workers amid an intensifying, year-long war in Tigray. An Ethiopian government spokesman said the airstrikes in the city of Mekele targeted a former military training center now being used as a “battle network hub” by rival Tigray forces. The spokesman, along with a military spokesman, didn’t immediately respond to questions about the U.N. flight.