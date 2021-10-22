Minneapolis officer charged in pursuit that killed motorist

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A prosecutor says a Minneapolis police officer has been charged with manslaughter and vehicular homicide in a fatal crash in July that occurred while the officer was pursuing a stolen vehicle. Authorities say Officer Brian Cummings was driving nearly 80 mph in Minneapolis with his siren and lights activated when his squad car slammed into a vehicle, killing 40-year-old Leneal Frazier. Cummings’ attorney didn’t immediately comment following Friday’s announcement and the police union didn’t respond to a message. Frazier was the uncle of Darnella Frazier, whose cellphone video of Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck in 2020 was viewed worldwide and helped launch a global protest movement against racial injustice.