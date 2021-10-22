EU leaders seek to halt migrant crossings from Belarus

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are discussing the sensitive topic of migration to the bloc and how to stop the influx of refugees arriving via neighboring Belarus. EU members Poland and Lithuania have been struggling to cope with an unusually high number of migrants arriving at their borders with Belarus in recent months. The EU is accusing President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime of using migrants to destabilize the 27-country bloc in retaliation for EU sanctions.