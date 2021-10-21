Nissan ex-chair Ghosn set on restoring reputation

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Carlos Ghosn, the former auto industry superstar whose career screeched to a halt with his arrest three years ago, isn’t about to settle into quiet retirement. The former head of the Nissan-Renault alliance fled to Lebanon in late 2019, while out on bail facing financial misconduct charges in Japan. In an interview with The Associated Press, he said he is trying to get Interpol to drop its red flag designation for him. He’s keeping busy writing books, filmmaking, teaching management and consulting. Nissan’s French alliance partner Renault sent Ghosn to Japan in 1999, to steer a turnaround when the Japanese automaker was on the verge of collapse.