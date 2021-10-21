Mizzou suspends fraternity activities after hospitalization

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri-Columbia has suspended all fraternity activities after a alcohol-filled party ended with a freshman being taken to a hospital. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that an initial investigation found that several members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity were believed to have consumed significant amounts of alcohol during the party. No other details were available, including the condition of the student who was found unresponsive early Wednesday. The university’s Phi Gamma Delta chapter also has been suspended temporarily. The suspension was ordered by the university and the fraternity’s national organization.