Forecasters predict warmer winter for two-thirds of US

By EMMA H. TOBIN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Government forecasters say that they expect two-thirds of the U.S. to have a warmer winter than normal. The South will more likely be drier than usual this season, and the north will be wetter. The National Weather Service announced Thursday its winter weather outlook for December through February. Scientists say that these patterns are typical for a La Nina year. The U.S. is currently in its second La Nina year in a row, which is not unusual. This likely will lead to worse drought across Western states, while the Pacific Northwest will see drought conditions improve.