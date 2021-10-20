Virus: Morocco suspending UK, Germany, Netherlands flights

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco is suspending until further notice all flights to and from the United Kingdom, Germany and the Netherlands amid rising coronavirus infections in those countries. The North African kingdom’s airports authority says the new restriction comes into force just before midnight Wednesday. In a tweet, national carrier Royal Air Maroc, said the move was due to “the pandemic situation.” Morocco’s Health Ministry warned Monday of the threat of a new coronavirus surge, stressing “the need to avoid” the relapse of serious cases and COVID-19-related deaths in several European countries.” COVID-19 cases have been rising sharply in the Netherlands over the past two weeks and also are climbing in Germany and the UK.