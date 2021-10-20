Mother of Taiwan slay victim blasts Hong Kong authorities

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — The Hong Kong mother whose daughter was killed in Taiwan in 2018 has lambasted authorities in the Chinese city for letting the man who confessed to the crime walk free. Chan Tong-kai was suspected in the death of his girlfriend at the time while on vacation in Taiwan before returning to Hong Kong. As Hong Kong lacks an extradition agreement with Taiwan, Chan could not be sent to stand trial and was jailed on money-laundering offences in Hong Kong. He confessed to killing his girlfriend and said he was ready to face justice in Taiwan. But the case could not proceed because of lack of cooperation between Hong Kong, the semi-autonomous Chinese city, and Taiwan. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory.