Chopin international piano competition closes in on winner

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The jury of the Frederic Chopin international piano competition was hearing the last finalists in Warsaw before announcing the winner of the 40,000 euros ($45,000) first prize in the prestigious event that launches world careers. The jury will gather for the crucial deliberations Wednesday evening after hearing the last four among the 12 finalists play a Chopin concerto. The verdict is expected late at night. The final pianists come from Italy, Slovenia, Spain, Poland, Russia and Armenia, Canada, Japan, South Korea and China. Bowing to the artistry of the participants, the jury this year allowed two more finalists than usual. The competition was postponed by a year due to the pandemic.