‘Black Hawk Down’ pilot Durant enters Alabama Senate race

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A military veteran best known as the helicopter pilot who was shot down and held prisoner in the 1993 “Black Hawk Down” incident is joining the U.S. Senate race in Alabama. Mike Durant is now the owner of an aerospace company in Huntsville. He announced his campaign Tuesday, portraying himself as an outsider like former President Donald Trump. Durant joins a crowded field vying for the Republican nomination. Four others also are seeking the Republican nomination for the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.