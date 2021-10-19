Tiny wrists in cuffs: How police use force against children

By HELEN WIEFFERING, COLLEEN LONG and CAMILLE FASSETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — An Associated Press investigation into police use of force against children has found kids as young as 6 have been treated harshly by officers. In an analysis of 3,000 instances of police use of force against children, the AP found Black children made up more than 50% of those who were handled forcibly, though they’re only 15% of the U.S. child population. The most common types of force were takedowns, strikes and muscling, followed by firearms pointed at or used on children. Many police departments nationwide have few or no guardrails to prevent use of force against children. Some police departments say changes were made after the incidents occurred.