Puppet Little Amal arrives in UK after journey across Europe

By KHADIJA KOTHIA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A giant puppet of a Syrian refugee girl symbolizing millions of displaced children has landed on the southeast coast of England on the last leg of a 5,000 mile (8,000-kilometer) journey across Europe from Syria. The puppet is operated by three people and has travelled through much of Europe after setting off from the Turkish-Syrian border in July. Amal, whose name means “hope” in Arabic, has been greeted by thousands of people along the way, including Pope Francis in Rome. Her journey is intended to raise awareness of the problems faced by young migrants. Little Amal will wander through the southern England town of Folkestone before traveling to Dover and London. Her journey ends in Manchester on Nov. 3.