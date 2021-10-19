Prosecutors rest; Giuliani associate considers testifying

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — An associate of Rudy Giuliani has just a few hours to decide whether to testify at his own trial. Lev Parnas is charged with illegally enabling a Russian financier to contribute to U.S. politicians. After prosecutors finished presenting evidence Tuesday, attorney Joseph Bondy said Parnas still has not decided whether to take the witness stand Wednesday morning. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken gave Parnas the night to decide. Either way, closings arguments are likely to occur Thursday. Bondy says Parnas needs the evening to make one of the biggest decisions of his life. Bondy says his client is not guilty.