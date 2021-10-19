MTV: Europe Music Awards to counter Hungary’s anti-gay laws

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — MTV says its Europe Music Awards will air next month in Hungary. A network executive says the event is a chance to “amplify” gay and trans civil rights worldwide in the central European country that recently adopted legislation widely condemned as anti-LGBTQ. Chris McCarthy, chief executive of MTV Entertainment Group Worldwide, says the deal to hold the ceremony was made two years ago. His initial reaction to Hungary’s new law was to move the ceremony, but the decision was made to keep the awards in Budapest to show solidary with the LBGTQ community. The MTV Europe Music Awards will be telecast Nov. 14.