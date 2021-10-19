Brazil senators readying call for Bolsonaro criminal charges

By DÉBORA ÁLVARES and DIANE JEANTET

Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian senators are discussing details of an investigative committee’s final report that will call for President Jair Bolsonaro to be indicted on criminal charges for bungling the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and producing the world’s second-highest death toll. The latest draft of the report, which The Associated Press has reviewed, recommends Bolsonaro be indicted on 11 charges, from charlatanism and inciting crime to homicide and genocide. Three senators on the committee oppose inclusion of the homicide and genocide charges, according to five senators from the committee who spoke to AP. The three were trying Tuesday night to persuade colleagues to not include those two charges.