Big Virginia abortion test: Can it energize Democratic base?

By WILL WEISSERT and LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — Terry McAuliffe has tried to use GOP threats to abortion rights to energize the Democratic base ahead of Virginia’s Nov. 2 governor’s election. He argues that a Texas law banning most abortions and a Supreme Court that could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision mean the issue may matter more now than at any other point in 50 years. But McAuliffe is locked in a battle with Republican Glenn Youngkin. And if abortion fails to invigorate voters in Virginia, which President Joe Biden won easily last year, that doesn’t bode well for Democrats hoping the issue can help preserve their narrow control of Congress next year.