Lieberman book details help he received from GOP in 2006

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut details in a new book how aid from top Republicans helped him win reelection against a more left-leaning Democrat and a Republican. The Hartford Courant reported Monday that Lieberman provides new details in the book about help from Karl Rove, a top advisor to then-President George Bush. Lieberman says Rove called him on the day of the primary and encouraged him to run as an independent in the general election if he lost. Lieberman later received campaign contributions from major GOP donors. He said then-U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Dole made sure the Republican candidate didn’t get support.