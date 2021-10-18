Japan leader calls for greater military capability, spending

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is calling for increases in Japan’s military capability and spending in response to what he says are growing threats from China and North Korea in a public debate with eight other political party leaders ahead of upcoming national elections. The party leaders also discussed ways to mend the pandemic-hit economy and respond to any future waves of the coronavirus, which are issues expected to feature prominently in the Oct. 31 elections. As head of the governing Liberal Democratic Party, Kishida was selected prime minister earlier this month and called the election for the lower house, the more powerful chamber of parliament. He says he is seeking a public mandate for his leadership and policies. Official campaigning begins Tuesday.