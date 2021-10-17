Nun imprisoned over peace activism, Megan Rice, dies at 91

ROSEMONT, Penn. (AP) — Megan Rice, a nun and Catholic peace activist who spent two years in federal prison while in her 80s after breaking into a government security complex to protest nuclear weapons, has died. She was 91. Rice died of congestive heart failure Oct. 10 at Holy Child Center in Rosemont, Pennsylvania. Her activism was heavily influenced by her parents and her uncle, who was in Nagasaki, Japan, for four months after it and Hiroshima had been leveled by atomic bombs. Rice called the bombings the “greatest shame in history” and devoted herself to nonviolent protest against nuclear weapons.