France commemorates the 1961 massacre of Algerians in Paris

By ARNO PEDRAM and SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — A tribute march was organized on Sunday in Paris for the 60th anniversary of the bloody police crackdown on a protest by Algerians in the French capital, during the final year of their country’s independence war with the colonial power. The commemoration comes after French President Macron acknowledged that “crimes” committed on Oct. 17, 1961, were “inexcusable for the Republic.” Macron’s statement said that “the repression was brutal, violent, bloody” under the orders of Paris police chief Maurice Papon. About 12,000 Algerians were arrested. Historians say at least 120 protesters were killed, some shot and others drowned in the Seine River, according to Macron’s office. The exact number has never been established as archives remain partially closed.