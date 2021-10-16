Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in suburban Philadelphia say a woman was raped by a stranger on a commuter train in the presence of other riders who a police official says “should have done something.” Upper Darby police were called to the 69th Street terminal late Wednesday after the assault. A police official says a transit employee in the vicinity of a passing train reported that “something wasn’t right” with a woman who was aboard. Police say the entire episode was captured on surveillance video that showed other people on the train at the time. A 35-year-old man was arrested and has been charged.