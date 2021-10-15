Skip to Content
New this week: ‘Dune,’ ‘Invasion’ and an Elton John album

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include an Elton John album of duets and an HBO documentary about the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. One of the year’s most anticipated spectacles lands on Friday when the cult sci-fi adaptation “Dune” hits the big screen and on HBO Max starring Timothée Chalamet. Sticking with sci-fi, Apple TV+’s 10-part drama “Invasion” has extraterrestrials attempt a global land-grab that’s set across several continents. And writer and actor Issa Rae’s groundbreaking comedy “Insecure” begins its fifth and final season on HBO.

