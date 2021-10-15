Former job is key in case against US journalist in Myanmar

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — The lawyer for an American journalist detained almost five months in military-ruled Myanmar says he is being prosecuted for an offense allegedly carried out by a news service for which he had stopped working more than half-a-year previously. Danny Fenster, managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an online news magazine based in Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city, was detained at its international airport on May 24 as he was about to board a flight to go to the Detroit area in the United States to see his family. A judge in Yangon said Friday that he had been charged for activities carried out by Myanmar Now, another online news service, after February’s military takeover.