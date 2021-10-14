Norway mourns bow-and-arrow victims, recalls 2011 attack

AP National News

HELSINKI (AP) — Many Norwegians recall it all too well: politicians, residents and Norway’s royal family together mourning an act of home-grown mass violence in a nation where such tragedies are rare. A bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people in a quiet town Wednesday brought immediate comparisons with a terror attack a decade and three months earlier that still ranks as Norway’s worst peacetime act of slaughter. It was only in July that church bells rang across the country as people gathered to mark the 10th anniversary of the day right-wing extremist Anders Breivik killed 77 people by bombing government buildings in the capital, Oslo, and opening fire at a youth camp on the island of Utoya.