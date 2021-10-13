Assailant kills several people with bow and arrows in Norway

AP National News

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — A man armed with a bow and arrows killed several people and wounded others near the Norwegian capital of Oslo before he was arrested. That’s according to police in the town of Kongsberg. They say there is no active search for more assailants. Police were alerted to the attack around 6:30 p.m. The community is 66 kilometers (41 miles) southwest of Oslo. Authorities say the suspect walked around the city shooting at people with arrows. An investigation is underway.