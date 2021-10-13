Neo-Nazi’s burial in Jewish gravesite causes stir in Germany

AP National News

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The burial of a Holocaust denier in the gravesite of a Jewish music professor has caused an uproar in Germany. The top German government official tasked with combating antisemitism criticized the action Wednesday, calling it “a very unfortunate mistake.” Several German news outlets have reported that known Holocaust denier Henry Hafenmayer was buried Friday at the Stahnsdorf cemetery just outside of Berlin. His ashes were interred in the plot where Max Friedlaender, a German-Jewish musicologist who lived from 1852 to 1934, was buried. Groups that track neo-Nazi activism in Germany say several far-right extremists attended Hafenmayer’s funeral. Friedlaender’s gravesite was cleared for new burials in 1980. His tombstone remains on the plot.