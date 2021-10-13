Neo-fascists exploit ‘no-vax’ rage, posing dilemma for Italy

AP National News

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Italy is wrestling with how to deal with a neo-fascist party that has violently exploited anger over the government’s anti-COVID restrictions. After a mob of protesters destroyed a union headquarters in Rome, security officials on Wednesday were mapping out new strategies to prevent more violence this weekend. On Friday, Italy is expanding the use of its Green Pass, which shows a person’s vaccination status, to make it mandatory for employees who want to enter their offices. Unions back that as a way to make workplaces safe. On Saturday, Rome will see two marches — one to denounce the violence incited by leaders of the extreme-right Forza Nuova party and another to protest the Green Pass requirement to enter workplaces.