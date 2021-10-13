Missouri Supreme Court asked to intervene in Politte case

AP National News

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

Attorneys for Michael Politte, who was convicted at age 14 of killing his mother, have filed a petition asking the Missouri Supreme Court to free him after more than 22 years behind bars, citing now-disproven evidence, a faulty investigation and a flawed trial defense. The motion was filed Wednesday. Rita Politte was burned to death inside her mobile home in Hopewell, Missouri, in 1998. Politte, now 37, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison after being tried as an adult. He is housed at the Jefferson City Correctional Center.