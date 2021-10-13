COVID-19 hospital visitor rules: Families want more access

AP National News

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A year and a half into the pandemic that has killed 700,000 people in the U.S., families of COVID-19 patients are asking hospitals to rethink visitor policies, saying they’re being denied the right to be with loved ones at a crucial time. Doctors also are increasingly telling hospitals to relax restrictions to allow patients to see their families. Hospitals in a half-dozen states have loosened restrictions governing visits to COVID patients. Others, however, are standing firm, backed by studies and industry groups that indicate such policies have been crucial to keeping hospital-acquired infections low.