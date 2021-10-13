Case against accused Pittsburgh synagogue shooter plods on

AP National News

By RAMESH SANTANAM

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The federal judge in the capital murder case against Robert Bowers for the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue massacre is telling lawyers she wants a list of pretrial motions and plans to reassess the status of the long delayed case in January. U.S. District Judge Donetta Ambrose presided over a two-day evidentiary hearing in Pittsburgh this week to determine if prosecutors will be allowed to use at trial statements that Bowers is said to have made to police and investigators immediately after the attack. Ambrose is giving the sides more than a month to make arguments in writing after hearing officers, paramedics and investigators recount statements by Bowers that indicate he was motivated by a hatred of Jewish people.