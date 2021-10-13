Bulgarian miners protest to demand job security

AP National News

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Hundreds of Bulgarian coal miners and energy workers have staged a protest to demand government guarantees for their jobs amid bids by the European Union to close mines and reduce carbon emissions. Buses carried protesters from across Bulgaria for the rally Wednesday in downtown Sofia. Demonstrators chanted “We want jobs” as they marched to the headquarters of the government. Bulgarian miners say the EU’s timeframe for closing coal mining and coal extraction is too short and argue it shouldn’t come at the expense of the bloc’s poorest and most carbon-dependent regions.