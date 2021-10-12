Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 8:55 PM

Venezuela general who broke with Hugo Chavez dies in prison

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s government has announced the death of Raúl Isaías Baduel, a former Venezuelan defense minister and ally-turned-critic of the late President Hugo Chávez who was in prison awaiting trial since 2017 for alleged links to a purported plot to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro. Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced Tuesday via Twitter that the 66-year-old Baduel died from COVID-19. Baduel was considered by some to be a political prisoner since his initial arrest in 2009 and subsequent prosecution, just after breaking with Chavez and becoming one of the leader’s staunchest critics.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content