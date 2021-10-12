Lebanon judge issues arrest warrant for MP over port blast

AP National News

By BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state news agency says the judge leading the investigation into last year’s massive explosion at Beirut’s port has issued an arrest warrant for a former Cabinet minister after he didn’t show up for questioning. It wasn’t immediately clear if and when the former finance minister and current member of parliament would be detained following the judge’s decision on Tuesday. The head of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group on Monday escalated his attack on the judge, calling on authorities to replace him with a “truthful and transparent” investigator. Hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers, exploded in August 2020, killing 215 people.