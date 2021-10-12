Kentucky US Rep. John Yarmuth won’t seek reelection in 2022

AP National News

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The chairman of the House Budget Committee says he won’t seek another term in next year’s election. Democratic U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky said in a Twitter video on Tuesday that he wants to spend more time with his family. From his committee chairmanship, Yarmuth has played a key role in pushing for President Joe Biden’s efforts to expand the nation’s social safety net. Yarmuth was first elected to the Louisville-area district in 2006.