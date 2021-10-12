Fire erupts on 20th floor of London high-rise, injuring 2

AP National News

LONDON (AP) — Authorities in London say a fire erupted on the 20th floor of an apartment building in the city’s southwest, causing dozens of residents, including children in pyjamas, to flee the tower and injuring one woman and a child. The London Fire Brigade says 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines rushed to the high-rise building in the Battersea area Tuesday evening and got the blaze under control. Three people left the affected apartment, while 50 others left the building before fire crews arrived, it said. London ambulance crews took a woman and a child to the hospital for treatment. The fire brigade says the cause of the blaze is not yet known.