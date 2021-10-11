NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson criticized over anti-LGBT views

AP National News

By BRYAN ANDERSON

Associated Press/Report for America

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is facing calls to resign after a June video surfaced showing him likening some sexual orientations to “filth.” The state’s highest Republican executive officeholder has a long history of espousing views many consider discriminatory. His latest remarks are being condemned by the White House, Human Rights Campaign, Equality North Carolina and Democratic Senate candidate Jeff Jackson. Top GOP officials aren’t commenting. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper hasn’t weighed in on whether the independently elected Robinson should resign. Robinson meanwhile is doubling down, saying he remains concerned about how sex education is taught to K-12 students.